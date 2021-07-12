Ipswich Town are working on a deal to sign Joe Pigott, according to a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are hoping to lure the striker to Portman Road to boost their attacking options for next season.

Pigott, who is 27-years-old, is available on a free transfer having left AFC Wimbledon at the end of the last campaign.

He has been linked with the likes of Sunderland, Luton Town and Bristol City, but is now close to a move to East Anglia.

Read: Ipswich Town linked with defender

Pigott has been Wimbledon’s key player for the past three seasons and has recently been back training with the Dons to keep up his fitness levels.

They signed him in 2018 and he scored 54 goals in 156 games for them in all competitions.

He started out at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

Read: Ipswich Town receive boost in pursuit of Bersant Celina

Pigott played 16 times for the Addicks before leaving on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon snapped him up.

Thoughts

This would be a great signing for Ipswich and a major coup.

Many thought Pigott would be on his way to the Championship this summer after turning down the chance to stay at Wimbledon.

Ipswich are making a real go for it in this transfer window and are appearing serious promotion contenders for next season.