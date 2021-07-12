Sheffield United had a torrid Premier League season last time out. They were favoured for relegation from early on in their campaign.

Sheffield United were relegated long before the season itself ended. It was a season that they ended minus long-time head coach Chris Wilder.

Wilder’s replacement was former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic whose job will be an instant return to the Premier League.

Jokanovic will be tasked with restructuring the Blades and sharpening them into a side of his own. That process is underway but the South Yorkshire side have yet to sign anyone.

One of the bigger talking points is about a player many see as likely to leave Bramall Lane – Sander Berge. Recently, the likes of Arsenal, AC Milan and Napoli have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old Norwegian international.

One sticking point is said to be Sheffield United and the valuation the club have put on him – £35million. It is a valuation that they are thought to be sticking to.

However, in speaking to The Star, Jokanovic might have revealed a change in the position of Sheffield United regarding Berge. Commenting on this, Jokanovic added: