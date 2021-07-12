QPR have agreed a season-long loan deal for Norwich City defender Sam McCallum, Football Insider has claimed.

Queens Park Rangers have been on the hunt for a new left-back ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster George Cox has been heavily linked with the Rs. The 23-year-old starred with Fortuna Sittard last season but the Championship side’s pursuit of the 10-goal/assist ace has faltered in recent weeks.

Now, it has been claimed that Mark Warburton is closing in on a deal to bring in Norwich City’s Sam McCallum instead.

As per a report from Football Insider, QPR have agreed a deal to bring the former Coventry City prodigy in on a temporary deal.

An agreement is in place over a loan deal that will see McCallum spend next season at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is looking to give the 20-year-old another opportunity to pick up more senior experience way from Carrow Road, so it will be interesting to see if the finishing touches can be applied to complete the move.

Should McCallum’s move go through, he will become QPR’s sixth signing of a busy transfer window.

So far, Rangers have recruited Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Jordy de Wijs, Jordan Archer and Andre Dozzell.

McCallum, despite his age, has a solid amount of EFL experience under his belt. He has already made 85 senior appearances, with all but one coming with Coventry. In the process, the young left-back has chipped in with four goals and six assists.