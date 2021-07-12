Portsmouth have striker Jayden Reid on trial following his departure from Birmingham City, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth are having a look at the youngster over pre-season.

Reid, who is 20-years-old, is available on a free transfer after being released by Birmingham at the end of last season.

He will be weighing up his next move in the game and will be hoping to impress Pompey.

Read: Portsmouth cast eye over player released by Charlton Athletic

Reid had spells in the academies at Manchester United and Swansea City before joining Birmingham in 2019.

He was a regular for the Blues’ Under-23s side and was handed his first-team debut against his former club Swansea in the Championship in July last year.

The attacker has went on to make a further three appearances for the Midlands club.

He was loaned out for the first time to Barrow for the first-half of last season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Reid played 12 times for the Bluebirds but failed to find the net. He returned to Birmingham in January and switched to Walsall on loan until the end of the campaign.

Read: Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth-linked defender banished by Championship side

However, his time with the Saddlers was short lived and he left after playing just a single game in March.

Birmingham opted against keeping hold of him last month and Reid is now on trial with Portsmouth as he hunts for a new club.