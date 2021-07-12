Coventry City trialist Udoka Chima is said to have increased his chances of earning a deal after an impressive performance against Leamington.

All Nigeria Soccer provided the update on the 19-year-old’s situation with the Sky Blues as he continues his hunt for a new club.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is looking to bolster his ranks this summer, already recruiting five new players. Viktor Gyokeres, Ben Sheaf, Martyn Waghorn, Ricardo Dinanga and Simon Moore have all joined so far, and Udoka Chima could be another new addition.

Now, it seems Chima’s chances of landing a deal with the Sky Blues have been boosted.

As per a report from All Nigeria Soccer, the youngster impressed in a friendly against non-league side Leamington, boosting his chances of earning a deal with Robins’ men.

Udoka has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere, with the same source stating earlier this summer that Newcastle United were alongside Portuguese pair Benfica and Braga in eyeing up the defender.

The Nigerian is available on a free transfer this summer, so it awaits to be seen if he can land a club ahead of the new season.

Chima has been available for a year now, departing Premier League side Burnley last summer.

He departed Turf Moor without making a senior appearance, finding most of his game time in the club’s youth sides.