Barnsley had a turnaround in fortunes from their bumbling 2019/20 campaign that was startling. From nearly relegated then, to nearly promoted last season.

Barnsley fans saw their side reborn under Valerian Ismael and surging up the Sky Bet Championship table. The Tykes turned into a powerful force.

Ismael left Oakwell and moved to The Hawthorns after West Brom poached him.

That leaves Barnsley facing a summer restructure and that has started with the appointment of head coach Markus Schopp, formerly of TSV Hartberg.

According to Belgian source Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) – confirmed by local reporter Doug O’Kane (tweet – below) – the Tykes are closing in on Obbi Oulare.

The title of HLN’s piece says that it is a “win-win situation for Oulare and Standard” and expands on this adding that the “striker [is] on his way to Barnsley.”

25-year-old Oulare is no stranger to these shores having been snapped up by Watford back in 2015 from Club Brugge. Some sources said that the Hornets’ fee for the then 19-year-old was in the £6million region.

In truth, Oulare struggled to adapt to live at Watford and only made three appearances for the Hertfordshire outfit. These were one FA Cup game and two brief substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Failing to make the grade at Watford, a series of loans followed away from the Hornets. A permanent move out of the club then followed to current club Standard Liege.

HLN’s article states that Standard and Oulare have become “bored with each other.” This has opened up the possibility of a move to Barnsley.

However, there is one potential obstacle that could stand in the way. Oulare would need to meet the required number of points to be able to qualify for a work permit. This would need to be submitted and decided upon by a panel.

For Barnsley, they are revisiting interest in Oulare. The Tykes wanted him last winter. He declined a move and was then demoted to Standard’s reserve set-up.

HLN say that a move away from Standard “now offers a way out that can please” the former Belgium Under-21 international. The obstacle to now overcome is the work permit application and that points system.