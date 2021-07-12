Blackburn Rovers’ young striker Connor McBride has said he has his eyes on a first-team spot at Ewood Park ahead of the new season.

Tony Mowbray has given opportunities to a host of Blackburn Rovers’ young stars in recent seasons.

Lewis Travis has been a mainstay in the side since breaking through the youth academy in 2018, with only injuries limiting his involvement. Joe Rankin-Costello and John Buckley are two more recent examples of Rovers’ academy success.

Now, another young star who has his eyes set on a first-team role in striker Connor McBride.

The former Celtic striker enjoyed a successful campaign with Blackburn’s U23s last season. McBride managed 12 goals and six assists in 20 outings.

Ahead of the new season, the 20-year-old has been involved in the first-team’s pre-season plans. He netted in a victory over AFC Fylde and now, he has spoken of his aims to catch Mowbray’s attention.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, here’s what the striker had to say:

“We’re looking ahead to the new season with the Under-23s, but hopefully there will be one or two of us getting into the first team this coming season.

“That’s the aim, I think I speak for most of the boys when saying that.

“Hopefully we can impress in pre-season, get a few games in and catch the gaffer’s eye.”

McBride has attracted loan interest from League One ahead of the next season. Doncaster Rovers have been credited with interest in a deal for Scottish attacker ahead of the new season.

With a first-team role with Blackburn in his sights and a chance at first-team football with Doncaster potentially available, it will be interesting to see how McBride fares in the senior game should he get a chance next season.