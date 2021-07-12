Hartlepool United have secured a new two-year deal for defender Jamie Sterry, according to The Athletic journalist Chris Waugh on Twitter (see tweet below).

Jamie Sterry has signed a two-year extension with Hartlepool United, @TheAthleticUK understands. He did have interest from 4 other EFL clubs, including #SAFC, but the ex-#NUFC full-back wanted regular gametime & to continue at a club he believes are building & improving. — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) July 12, 2021

Hartlepool United have managed to fend off interest from elsewhere in the Football League to keep him.

Sterry, who is 25-years-old, played a key role in Dave Challinor’s side getting promotion from the National League last season.

He has been linked with the likes of Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic Walsall, as per an exclusive report by North East Sport News.

However, he is going nowhere and will be staying at Hartlepool for League Two next term.

Sterry joined the Pools in December and became a key player for them after spending the first-half of the season with South Shields.

He was released by Newcastle United last summer and had to drop into non-league.

The defender had spent his whole career to date on the books at St. James’ Park before they decided to part company with him.

He made a total of 12 appearances for the North East side and also had loan spells away at Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra.

This is a great move for Hartlepool and is a big boost going into League Two next season.

Sterry had other options in the Football League but has shown big commitment to the Pools.