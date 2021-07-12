Portsmouth have taken Jay Mingi on trial after his departure from Charlton Athletic, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth are casting an eye over the young defender.

Mingi, who is 20-years-old, is a free agent after being released by fellow League One side Charlton at the end of last season.

He played for Pompey in their pre-season friendly against Havant and Waterlooville on Saturday.

Mingi started his career at West Ham United and rose up through the academy with the Premier League side.

However, the Hammers didn’t offer him a professional contract so he switched to fellow London side Charlton in 2019.

Mingi was a regular for the Addicks’ Under-23s during his time at the Valley.

He was handed his first-team debut in September last year in an EFL Trophy clash against Brighton Under-21s, before making another appearance in the same competition against Leyton Orient.

They were the only two games the centre-back played for Charlton’s senior side and they decided against extending his contract at the club.

Mingi is now being considered by Portsmouth and will be eager to impress Danny Cowley’s side.

Pompey are in the hunt for more signings as their boss prepares for his first full season at the helm.

They have brought in the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams in this transfer window.