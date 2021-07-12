Reading have taken Kyle Edwards on trial after his exit from West Brom, as per a report by Berkshire Live.

Reading are casting an eye over the winger.

Edwards, who is 23-years-old, is available on a free transfer after being released by West Brom at the end of last season.

He has been in talks with Celtic but a move to Scotland is said to have hit a stumbling block.

Edwards was a target for Luton Town in the January transfer window, according to a report by Luton Today.

The ex-England youth international made eight appearances for West Brom last season, with five coming in the Premier League.

Edwards has been on the books at the Hawthorns for his whole career and graduated from their academy. He had a loan spell in League Two at Exeter City in 2017 to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He was then handed his senior debut for the Baggies in a League Cup tie coincidently against Luton in August 2018 and made 48 more appearances for the Midlands club.

Celtic have been interested in signing him on a free transfer but Reading have now swooped in.

The Royals will be weighing up whether to offer him a contract and are seeing how he does on trial.

Reading are still yet to make a signing this summer and Edwards would be a decent addition if they decide to get him.