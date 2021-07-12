Cheltenham Town have taken Fulham striker Timmy Abraham on trial, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town are casting an eye over the youngster this week.

Abraham, who is 20-years-old, spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle and Raith Rovers respectively.

He was linked with a move back to Charlton Athletic during the last campaign, as per journalist Alan Nixon, but a move to the Valley didn’t materialise in the end.

Abraham ended up moving to Plymouth on loan instead of the Addicks but struggled to make an impact with Ryan Lowe’s side.

He made just four appearances for the Pilgrims before switching to Scottish side Raith in January.

The London-born forward is the brother of Chelsea and England star Tammy Abraham and was on the books at Charlton’s academy before switching to Fulham in 2017.

Abraham has never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers and has also been loaned out to Bristol Rovers in the past.

Cheltenham are preparing for life in League One next season and could see the young attacker as someone to bolster their frontline.

His chances of getting game time with Fulham are slim next term so a move to the Robins would be a decent opportunity for him.

He will be eager to impress Michael Duff over the coming days to potentially earn a deal.