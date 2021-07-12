Doncaster Rovers have Dan Gardner on trial after his departure from Wigan Athletic, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are casting an eye over the free agent.

Gardner, who is 31-years-old, was released by Wigan Athletic and is weighing up his options.

He played for Donny in their friendly against Rossington Main on Saturday.

Gardner moved to Wigan in October last year and made 40 appearances for the North West side in the last campaign.

The midfielder played a key role in the Latics staying up in League One under Leam Richardson but they decided not to keep him.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career.

The Manchester-born man had spells with Celtic, Crewe Alexandra, Droylsden and FC Halifax Town before Chesterfield signed him in 2014.

He became a key player for the Spirerites and played 110 games for them over four years under Paul Cook and Richardson.

Gardner then played for Oldham Athletic from 2017 to 2019 and made 74 appearances for the League Two side.

The Latics let him go in 2019 and he ended up moving to Wigan after a brief spell at Salford City.

Gardner is now a free agent and will be hoping to impress on trial at Doncaster.

They have a few players on trial at the moment, including ex-Manchester United winger Aidan Barlow and former QPR striker Aramide Oteh.