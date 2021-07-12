Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is being linked with Besiktas, as per a report by Futbol Arena.

Middlesbrough are said to be open to letting him leave this summer.

Akpom, who is 25-years-old, is a target for the likes of Millwall, QPR and Charlton Athletic, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Clubs in the Football League may now have to fend off competition from Turkey if they are to sign him.

Akpom only joined Middlesbrough last summer from Greek club PAOK but has struggled for goals for Neil Warnock’s side, managing just five in 37 games in all competitions.

He started his career at Arsenal and rose up through academy before going on to play 12 times for their first-team.

The ex-England youth international played on loan at Hull City in the 2015/16 season and helped the Tigers gain promotion to the Premier League that year.

Akpom has also had loan stints at Brighton and Hove Albion, Coventry City, Brentford and Sint Truiden.

He left Arsenal on a permanent basis for PAOK and spent two years in Greece, chipping in with a combined 18 goals.

Middlesbrough lured him back to England last year but may try and offload him already.

Millwall, QPR and Charlton have all been mentioned over recent times and it will be interesting to see if they attempt to lure him back to London.

Besiktas are now believed to be in the frame as they prepare for next season.