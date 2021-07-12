Crystal Palace are ‘close’ to signing Remi Matthews after his departure from Sunderland, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

PALACE. Close to a deal for keeper Remi Matthews for cover. Free after leaving Sunderland. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Crystal Palace are poised to hand the goalkeeper a surprise Premier League move.

Matthews, who is 27-years-old, was released by Sunderland at the end of last season and is available on a free transfer.

He has been identified by the Eagles as ideal cover and competition for their goalkeeping department.

Matthews joined Sunderland in August last year and was used as their number two last season.

He started his career at Norwich City and rose up through their academy but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he had loan spells away at Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Hamilton Academical before leaving on a permanent basis in 2018.

Bolton Wanderers came calling and he spent two years as their number one, making 58 appearances in all competitions.

Phil Parkinson was his manager during his time at the Trotters and later brought him to the Stadium of Light.

However, Matthews wasn’t part of Lee Johnson’s plans and was shown door last month.





Crystal Palace are now bringing him in in a move that will raise some eyebrows.

The London club are preparing for their first season under Patrick Viera and are expected to have a busy few weeks ahead in the transfer window.