Torquay United want to re-sign Jamie Reid from Mansfield Town, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Torquay United are keen to bring the striker back to Plainmoor 13 months after he left.

Reid, who is 26-years-old, left the Gulls for Mansfield in June last year and scored seven goals in all competitions last season.

The ex-Northern Ireland youth international spent three-and-a-half years with Torquay and helped them gain promotion from the National League South in 2019.

He was prolific for the non-league side and scored 78 goals in 144 games for them altogether.

Torquay lost in the National League Play-Off final to Hartlepool United last season and want Reid back to bolster their attacking options for the next campaign.

The attacker started his career at Exeter City and went on to play 28 times for their first-team as a youngster, chipping in with three goals.

He was loaned out by the Grecians to non-league to Dorchester Town and Truro City to gain experience before Torquay signed him on a permanent basis.

Mansfield threw him a Football League lifeline last summer and he had plenty of game time at Field Mill last term in League Two.

However, their recent signing of Rhys Oates from Hartlepool pushes him down the pecking order now.

Reid still has a year left on his contract with the Stags but could now head out the exit door to Torquay.

Gary Johnson’s side will be eager to bounce back from their Play-Off heartache and re-signing Reid would certainly get their fans excited for next season.