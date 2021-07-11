Sheffield Wednesday are in the midst of rebuilding their squad as they look to bounce back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen the Owls shed a host of players with the drop to League One. Recruitment was slow, to begin with, but has started to pick up this weekend.

Saturday saw the Owls announce the capture of ex-Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran. Today has seen QPR winger Olamide Shodipo arrive at Hillsborough on a season loan.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore says that this coming week could “be a busy week really” which hints at further arrivals.

One player who Sun man Alan Nixon reckons the Owls have on their radar is Swansea midfielder George Byers. A series of tweets from earlier provide clear details of where Nixon sees this interest.

SHEFF WED. Want to sign midfielder George Byers from Swansea. Available. Can move if terms agreed. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Don’t think there would be much of a fee if any https://t.co/0d4tjiXNEZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Permanent is possible https://t.co/qaLBXIe8W0 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Ilford-born Byers came up through the youth ranks at Watford, leaving the Hertfordshire outfit in 2016 and switching to the Under-23s at Swansea City.

His time with the Swans Under-23s saw him score 15 goals and provide 19 assists from 53 appearances. He also broke through into the first team at the Liberty Stadium.

In total for Swansea, Byers made 65 appearances for the Welsh outfit, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

Last season Byers spent a half-season on loan at League One side Portsmouth which means he has experience of third-tier football.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon certainly thinks that Sheffield Wednesday could soon be adding to the faces through the doors at Hillsborough. One of those additions could be George Byers with the Owls having other irons in the fire.