West Brom and Sheffield United are set to battle for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke.

WEST BROM and SHEFF U. Set for a scrap to sign centre half Matt Clarke. Auction to start. See who’s got the cash. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

The recent Derby County loan man has been linked with a move away from the Seagulls this summer.

Sheffield United have been said keen on Clarke, while Derby are also rumoured to have been eyeing up another reunion with the centre-back.

Now, an update has emerged West Brom have now entered the race for the 24-year-old, with The Sun reporter Alan Nixon stating that a scrap for the defender’s signature is set to begin.

Nixon reveals that the Baggies and the Blades will be in the scrap for Clarke’s signature this summer as an auction looks set to begin.

The Portsmouth prodigy has been unable to break into the side at the AMEX Stadium since joining from Pompey in 2019. Clarke has spent the last two seasons on loan at Pride Park, playing 81 times for the club.

With the likes of Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and more available to Graham Potter, a permanent move away could be best for Clarke.

The Barham-born ace has bags of Football League experience under his belt and would be an impressive acquisition for any second-tier side this summer.

During a four-year affiliation with Portsmouth, Clarke managed 175 games across all competitions.

After making his way through Ipswich Town’s youth academy, the centre-back notched up five appearances.