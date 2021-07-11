Sheffield Wednesday looked odds-on for relegation last season in their Championship campaign. That proved to be the case as they were sent down on the last day.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen the Owls shed players to trim their cloth accordingly for League One. They have also seen a suspended point deduction handed out to them for non-payment of player wages.

That’s all behind them and now the South Yorkshire side are having to face up to a rebuild and restructure over the summer. After a slow start, the pace has picked up with Wednesday now having two players through the door.

Saturday saw the Owls announce the arrival of ex-Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran who went straight into the side against Chester City.

Now Wednesday have confirmed the arrival on loan of QPR winger Olamide Shodipo – an Ireland Under-21 international.

24-year-old left-winger Shodipo spent last season in League One on loan with Oxford United who went to the play-off final. He was a big part of the Us cause with 12 goals and three assists across all competitions.

10 of these came in the regular League One season which underlines the degree of threat that he carries with him.

However, it is a case of two down and more to go according to Owls boss Darren Moore. Per Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, Moore says to expect more arrivals in the coming week.

Commenting on this, Moore added:

“We’ve started and the next week is going to be a busy week really. The quicker I can get them (new players) in, the better it is. The reason I say that is that we can get them settled in quickly.”

Howson says that the Sheffield Wednesday boss is still looking at “a new goalkeeper, left-back and a couple of forwards” as he looks to give the Owls more bite in League One.