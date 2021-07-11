Salford City are eyeing up a move potential move for Arsenal goalkeeper Dejan Iliev, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Salford City are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer after letting Vaclav Hladky depart.

The Czech shot-stopper departed the Ammies earlier this summer to join Ipswich Town. He enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2021/22 campaign, keeping 23 clean sheets in 52 outings across all competitions.

Now, it has been claimed that the League Two side are sizing up Arsenal man Dejan Iliev as a replacement.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has stated that Iliev is being looked at by Salford City ahead of a potential move.

Nixon says that a move could be made in the coming week, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the next seven days.

North Macedonian shot-stopper Iliev has one year remaining on his contract with Arsenal. He joined the club’s U18s side back in 2012, signing from FK Belasica. The ‘keeper is still waiting to make his Gunners debut, spending much of his time with the club in the U21s.

Iliev has previously spent time on loan away from the Emirates Stadium, linking up with SKF Sered, Jagiellonia and Shrewsbury Town.

For Arsenal’s U23s, Iliev has kept 12 clean sheets in 39 appearances across all competitions.

It remains unknown as to whether Mikel Arteta’s side will offload Iliev permanently or temporarily, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.