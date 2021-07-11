Blackburn Rovers are eyeing Southampton striker Michael Obafemi as a potential Adam Armstrong replacement, with a swap deal mentioned.

Rovers’ star striker has attracted plenty of Premier League interest following the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Southampton have been heavily linked with Adam Armstrong this summer as Ralph Hassenhutl prepares for the possibility of losing Danny Ings,

As a result, Blackburn will have been forced to consider potential replacements. Now, it has been claimed that Saints starlet Michael Obafemi has emerged as an option.

According to a report from The Sun, Blackburn Rovers are interested in Obafemi as a potential successor should Armstrong depart.

The report adds that Rovers could try and bring the 21-year-old striker to Ewood Park as part of a deal for Armstrong to move to St. Mary’s ahead of the new season.

A whole host of sides have been linked with Newcastle-born prodigy Armstrong this summer. West Ham United, Norwich City, Fulham, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion were all mentioned as potential suitors last month.

However, the possibility of bringing Obafemi to the Championship as part of the Blackburn star’s sale could push Southampton to the front of the queue.

The Dublin-born striker has spent his entire career with the Premier League side, making his way through their youth ranks.

Following prolific spells with their U18s and U23s, Obafemi has gone on to play 38 times for the club’s senior side. In the process, he has chipped in with five goals and four assists.