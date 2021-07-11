Doncaster Rovers want Blackburn Rovers duo Conor McBride and Aynsley Pears, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

BLACKBURN. Young striker Conor McBride and keeper Aynsley Pears wanted by DONCASTER on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Doncaster Rovers are hoping to bring the young duo in on loan for next season.

McBride, who is 20-years-old, joined Blackburn from Celtic last year and is being tipped for a bright future at Ewood Park.

The attacker scored 12 goals for Rovers’ Under-23s side last season but could be loaned out to get some first-team experience.

He has also played for Falkirk and Stenhousemuir in the past.

Goalkeeper Pears is also on Doncaster’s radar as they look to bring in another stopper for the next campaign.

The ex-England youth international joined Blackburn last year from Middlesbrough and was used as a back-up last season.

He made four appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side and has now been identified as a target for Donny.

Pears rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside and had loan spells away in non-league at Darlington and Gateshead before making 25 appearances for Boro in all competitions.

Thoughts

McBride appears to be a bright young talent and could benefit greatly from a loan spell in League One.

Pears was first choice at Middlesbrough for a while in the Championship and would be a decent option for Doncaster between the sticks if they were able to land him.