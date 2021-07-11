Ipswich Town are interested in Dundee United defender Jamie Robson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

IPSWICH. In chase with OXFORD for Dundee U left back Jamie Robson. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Ipswich Town have joined fellow League One side Oxford United in the race for his signature.

Robson, who is 23-years-old, has had an impressive past couple of seasons in Scotland and could be rewarded with a move to the Football League.

Paul Cook has been a busy man this summer as he looks to put his own stamp on the Tractor Boys and has identified the left-back as a potential addition.

Robson has risen up through the youth ranks at Dundee United and has spent his whole senior career to date there.

He was handed his first professional deal with the Terrors in 2014 and has since made 168 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

He played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to step back into the Premiership last term.

Robson has a year left on his contract at Tannadice so Dundee United could look to cash in on him so they avoid losing him for free in June 2022.

Ipswich are going for it in this transfer window and Robson could be a decent acquisition for them if they can see off interest from Oxford.

The U’s need a replacement for Josh Ruffels, who left for Huddersfield Town last month.