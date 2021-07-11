Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

BURNLEY. Will move our keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell if right club comes in. SHEFF WED love a loan. Others may come in. Explains Burnley recent interest In Hennessy. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper for next season.

Peacock-Farrell, who is 24-years-old, could be loaned out by Burnley this summer and has been identified by Darren Moore’s side as a potential addition.

However, the Owls may not be the only Football League club in for him.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday-linked man still wanted by Lincoln City

Peacock-Farrell played in the academy at Middlesbrough before moving to Leeds United in 2013. He had a loan spell in non-league at York City a few years ago to gain some experience.

He then went onto make 41 appearances for Leeds, 29 of which came under Marcelo Bielsa. However, he lost his place after the Whites signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.

The Northern Ireland International moved to Burnley in 2019 and has been used as back-up by the Premier League side over the past two seasons.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday ‘unlikely’ to move for Scottish Premiership defender

He made eight appearances for Sean Dyche’s side last term but could be on the move this summer.

Thoughts

Peacock-Farrell would be some signing in League One if Sheffield Wednesday were able to bring him in.

He needs to be playing regular football as opposed to sitting on Burnley’s bench and would be guaranteed to play every week at Hillsborough.

However, the Owls could struggle to get him if a Championship club comes in.