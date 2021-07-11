Barnsley are keen on Burnley midfielder Josh Benson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

BARNSLEY. Trying to buy midfielder Josh Benson from Burnley. 650k bid so far. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Barnsley are interested in signing the youngster on a permanent deal this summer.

Benson, who is 21-years-old, still has a few years left on his contract at Turf Moor.

The Tykes are in the hunt for some signings under their new boss Markus Schopp and have identified him as a potential addition.

Read: Barnsley-linked defender still on Hull City’s radar

Benson spent time in the academy at Arsenal before moving to Burnley in 2018.

He has since been a regular for the Clarets at youth levels and has made 12 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

The Essex-born midfielder has also spent time away from the Premier League side on loan at Grimsby Town in League Two to gain experience.

He played 11 times for the Mariners in the season before last before heading back to Burnley.

Read: Barnsley willing to pay £2 million for Nottingham Forest man

Barnsley could now try and lure him back to Yorkshire as they hunt for some much needed new faces to their squad.





Thoughts

Benson fits the bill for the Tykes as he is young and has the potential to improve.

He would be a decent addition to their squad in the long-term and would be guaranteed more game time at Oakwell than he gets at Burnley.

However, Sean Dyche’s side obviously rate him highly and might have reservations over letting him leave on a permanent deal.