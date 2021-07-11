Charlton Athletic want to sign striker Paul Mullin, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Charlton Athletic are the latest club to take an interest in the attacker.

Mullin, who is 26-years-old, is available on a free transfer after turning down the chance to stay with Cambridge United.

He scored 34 goals in all competitions last season to fire the U’s to promotion from League Two but is weighing up his next move in the game.

Charlton are in the hunt for a striker to replace last term’s top scorer Chuks Aneke, who left for Birmingham City to reunite with Lee Bowyer.

Mullin only joined Cambridge last summer having previously played for the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Preston North End and Middlesbrough are said to be keen, as previously reported byFootball Insider, whilst Blackburn Rovers are also believed to be interested, as per Football League World.

However, Charlton could now swoop in ahead of them and lure him to the Valley.