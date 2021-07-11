Sunderland failed for the third time to get out of League One and back to the Sky Bet Championship. They were knocked out in the first round of the play-offs.

Sunderland fans will now be pinning their hopes on next season being the one where they begin their climb back up the leagues.

The Wearside outfit are going to have to do it without a mainstay from last season. 31-goal striker (26 in League One) striker Charlie Wyke has moved on from the Stadium of Light.

He was announced by Sunderland’s league rivals Wigan Athletic as a Latic’s player from next season. He arrives at the DW Stadium on a three-year deal.

According to ex-Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips in an article for Football Insider, there is only one reason why Wyke left Wearside.

Phillips says that he is shocked that Wyke turned down Sunderland for a move to Wigan Atheltic.

He insists that the primary motivation for Wyke’s move is a simple one – the former Sunderland man has gone where the money is.

Wigan had seen off interest from both Sunderland and SPL giants Celtic to land Wyke. He will no doubt be the spearhead of their League One push next season.

Philips spoke of the move and was adamant that money was the motivating factor behind it. He said of this:

“The contract is a lot better than what he was offered at Sunderland. I can only think that’s the reason. Only the player can give you the real reason but it’s a strange one, Considering the clubs he was linked with.”

Sunderland now have to replace Charlie Wyke and face another season in League One.