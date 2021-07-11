Western Sydney Wanderers have signed former QPR and Charlton Athletic striker Tomer Hemed, as announced by their official club website.

Western Sydney Wanderers have brought him after his departure from Wellington Phoenix.

Hemed, who is 34-years-old, has joined the Australian A-League until the end of the 2021/22 season.

He was released by Charlton last year and made the move to Wellington in October before scoring 11 goals in 21 games for them.

Hemed has said: “I am very excited to be joining the Western Sydney Wanderers. There is a lot of work to be done with the club and the fan’s high expectations and ambitions, but I am ready to give my all for the club and the Western Sydney community.

“I am looking forward to arriving in Western Sydney with my family and playing in front of the passionate Wanderers fans who I got to experience as an opposition player last season at Bankwest Stadium and I am delighted to have them now on my side.

“The goal is to have success at the club and I’m ready to contribute in any way that I can.”

Hemed had spells at Maccabi Haifa, Mallorca and Almeria before moving to England in 2015 to join Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Israel international spent three years with the Seagulls and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League during his time at the club.

He then joined QPR on loan for the 2018/19 season and scored seven goals in 29 matches.

Charlton then signed him on a permanent deal for the campaign after but he failed to score in 19 games for the Addicks.

Hemed is now on the move again and has joined Western Sydney Wanderers.