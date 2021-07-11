Rotherham United are casting an eye over ex-Burton Albion defender Reece Hutchinson, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis on Twitter (see tweet below).

Trialist left-back for #rufc today. Reece Hutchinson. Ex-Burton. Chance of a deal. No guarantees. Boss Paul Warne impressed with him so far. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) July 10, 2021

Rotherham United have taken the left-back on trial.

Hutchinson, who is 21-years-old, is available as a free agent after being released by Burton at the end of last season.

He played for the Millers yesterday as they beat Parkgate 11-0 in a friendly.

Hutchinson rose up through the academy at Burton and signed his first professional contract in 2018.

He had a loan spell in non-league at Romulus during the 2017/18 season to get some experience under his belt.

The full-back was then handed his first-team debut for the Brewers in a League One clash against Gillingham a few years ago by former boss Nigel Clough.

He has since played 56 games in total for Burton but only played twice in the last campaign.

Hutchinson was one of 12 players released by the third tier club at the end of last season and is now weighing up his next move.

Rotherham have brought him in on trial and Paul Warne is said to have been impressed so far.

The Millers need to bring in some new faces ahead of next season as they look to bounce back from relegation from the Championship.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to offer Hutchinson a contract or not.