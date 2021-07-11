Doncaster Rovers have former Sheffield United man Nathan Thomas on trial, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are casting an eye over the winger.

Thomas, who is 26-years-old, is a free agent after spending last season in Scotland with Hamilton Academical.

He played part of Doncaster’s friendly against Rossington Main yesterday but only managed 11 minutes due to injury.

Thomas had spells with the likes of Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Mansfield Town before finding his feet at Hartlepool United.

He scored 14 goals in 56 games for the Pools to earn a move to Sheffield United in 2017.

However, he struggled for game time at Bramall Lane and only ended up playing three times under Chris Wilder.

Thomas was on the books of the Blades three years, during which time they were promoted to the Premier League.

However, he was loaned out by the Yorkshire side to Shrewsbury Town, Notts County and Carlisle United.

Sheffield United eventually released him last summer and he waited until November before moving to Hamilton.

Doncaster are looking at him now but the injury that forced him off yesterday could hinder his chances of a move to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Richie Wellens is considering a number of trialists as he gears up for his first season as manager of the club.