Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers want Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 20:47).

The centre-back is attracting interest from the Football League this summer.

Edwards, who is 27-years-old, still has a year left on his contract at Dundee United.

Fleetwood Town have also been linked with him over recent times, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Edwards moved up to Scotland last summer to join Dundee United and made 32 appearances for them last term in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

He is experienced in the Football League and started his career at Blackburn Rovers. He never played for Rovers’ first-team but enjoyed loan spells away at Rochdale, Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Morecambe and Tranmere.

Edwards then had permanent spells at Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool and has racked up just under 300 appearances in his career to date.

It was current Tranmere boss Micky Mellon who signed him for Dundee United 12 months ago and he now wants to bring him to Prenton Park to boost his defensive options.

However, Wigan could look to hand Edwards a move into League One.

The Latics have had an impressive transfer window and may not have stopped their recruitment drive just yet.

Whoever tries to sign Edwards will have to pay a transfer fee for his signature.