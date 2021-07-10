Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed young defender Emmanuel Fernandez has joined the club.

Peterborough United are preparing for life in the Championship and have already made some eye-catching acquisitions this summer.

David Cornell, Jack Marriott, Josh Knight and Jorge Grant have arrived at London Road this summer. Now, Posh have moved to add a fifth new player.

Manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that young defender Emmanuel Fernandez has joined the club.

Ferguson confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon, announcing the arrival following their comprehensive pre-season victory over local side Bedford Town.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph after the tie, the Peterborough United boss said there is still plenty to work on with Fernandez, but said he has some strong attributes. He said:

“We brought Emmanuel in from Ramsgate last season. “He has a lot to learn yet, but he’s a good size, he’s quick and he’s good on the ball so he ticks a lot of boxes. He has plenty to learn tactically, but there’s plenty there to work on.”

The report confirms Fernandez has signed a two-year deal at London Road, keeping him there until the summer of 2023. A whole host of young talents have made their way through the youth academy, so it will be interesting to see if the 19-year-old can break into the first-team.

The Englishman used to be with Gillingham, making his way through their youth academy. He spent time on loan with Margate before departing last summer.

Fernandez then linked up with Ramsgate, where he remained for the 2020/21 campaign.