Peterborough United sign Emmanuel Fernandez on two-year contract
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed young defender Emmanuel Fernandez has joined the club.
Peterborough United are preparing for life in the Championship and have already made some eye-catching acquisitions this summer.
David Cornell, Jack Marriott, Josh Knight and Jorge Grant have arrived at London Road this summer. Now, Posh have moved to add a fifth new player.
Manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that young defender Emmanuel Fernandez has joined the club.
READ: Peterborough United ‘pulled out’ of deal for new player, confirms key figure
Ferguson confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon, announcing the arrival following their comprehensive pre-season victory over local side Bedford Town.
Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph after the tie, the Peterborough United boss said there is still plenty to work on with Fernandez, but said he has some strong attributes. He said:
“We brought Emmanuel in from Ramsgate last season.
“He has a lot to learn yet, but he’s a good size, he’s quick and he’s good on the ball so he ticks a lot of boxes. He has plenty to learn tactically, but there’s plenty there to work on.”