West Brom have made a bid of €5m for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne, reports from Turkey have said.

Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne’s time with the Baggies came to an end earlier this summer, departing to return to Turkey following the end of his loan spell.

He was unable to guide West Brom away from safety in a difficult campaign at The Hawthorns.

Now, as Valerien Ismael prepares for the Championship, it has been claimed the club are trying to bring Diagne back.

As per a report from Turkish news outlet Ajansspor, the Baggies have lodged a bid to try and sign the 29-year-old attacker permanently.

The report states that West Brom have made a bid of €5m (around £4.3m) to try and sign the Galatasaray man once again. In response, the Turkish Super Lig side have asked the Championship club to up their offer to €7m (£5.9m).

Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs over a possible deal, so it will be interesting to see how the talks pan out ahead of the new season.

In his half-season stint with West Brom, Diagne managed three goals and two assists across all competitions. He featured 16 times in the process, holding down a starting spot.

The Dakar-born ace has previously enjoyed prolific stints on the books with Lierse SK, Ujpest SC, Kasimpasa and current side Galatasaray.