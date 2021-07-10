Charlton Athletic, Sunderland and Portsmouth target Todd Kane played for QPR’s Under-23s today, as per a report by West London Sport.

The defender has been axed by the Hoops and played for their development side against Hampton and Richmond this afternoon.

Kane, who is 27-years-old, is currently training with the Under-23s and is being left out of the R’s first-team as they look to offload him this summer.

Charlton, Sunderland and Portsmouth have all been linked with a move, as reported by London Football News.

Kane still has another year left on his contract at QPR but is expected to head out the exit door.

He joined the Hoops a couple of years ago and has since made 60 appearances from them in all competitions. However, he lost his place to Osman Kakay last term.

Kane started out at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the London club.

Instead, the defender had loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, NEC Nijmegen, FC Groningen and Oxford United to gain experience.

His final loan stint away from Chelsea came at Hull City under the now Charlton boss Nigel Adkins.

Kane made 41 appearances for the Tigers in the 2018/19 season which resulted in a permanent move to QPR that summer.

Charlton, Sunderland and Portsmouth have all now been mentioned as his next possible destination and it will be interesting to see who moves for him.