Spurs are now demanding £5m for Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is wanted by Fulham and Cardiff City.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been heavily linked with a permanent move to the Championship this summer.

Most recently, claims emerged stating that recently relegated Fulham and Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City were lining up moves for the United States international. AFC Bournemouth, who had Carter-Vickers on loan last season, have also been linked with a reunion deal.

However, a report from Football Insider has now revealed Spurs’ asking price for the defender.

The report states that the Premier League side will be demanding £5m for Carter-Vickers this summer.

Spurs’ asking price has doubled, with Football Insider stating that the club valued him at only £2.5m during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United and Celtic are also said to be in the chase for the centre-back. The Magpies were recently said to be leading the chase for Carter-Vickers’ signature, so it will be interesting to see if any of the other clubs said keen look to rival Steve Bruce’s side for the Spurs man’s signature this summer.

The 23-year-old defender looks set to depart the North London club on a permanent basis this summer. Carter-Vickers has spent much of his time with Spurs out on loan, enduring six separate stints in the Championship.

Since breaking through Spurs’ academy, the Southend-born ace has spent time on the books with Sheffield United, Swansea City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth