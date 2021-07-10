Ipswich Town have enjoyed a busy summer window so far, but the Tractor Boys are showing now interest in slowing down just yet.

Paul Cook referred to himself as a “demolition man” earlier this summer as he began re-shaping his squad at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town have brought in six players since, offloading a hefty 14.

However, the League One side are showing no interest in stopping there. Chief executive Mark Ashton has said he would like to bring in at least five more signings.

With that in mind, here are three of the Tractor Boys’ rumoured targets assessed ahead of potential moves.

Matt Crooks – Rotherham United

The Millers’ midfield star seems to be one of Cook’s top targets this summer.

Ipswich have seen two bids rejected for the 27-year-old this summer and it awaits to be seen if they come in with another offer.

Crooks has starred for Rotherham since signing from Northampton Town in January 2019 and continued to impress last season. He netted seven goals and provided three assists in 42 games and would be an impressive acquisition for the club.

Richie Smallwood – Hull City

The experienced midfielder was linked with a move to Portman Road earlier this week.

Smallwood, who has a year remaining on his contract with the Championship side, is vastly experienced at this level. With over 300 appearances in the second and third tiers combined, his Football League pedigree could play an important role for Cook’s side as he looks to mount a promotion push.

Arvin Appiah – UD Almeria

The former Nottingham Forest has been linked with a return to England with Ipswich this summer.

Appiah has struggled to make an impact since joining LaLiga2 side Almeria in September 2019. He has netted two goals in 28 appearances, also spending time on loan with CD Lugo.

Despite his struggles, the 20-year-old is still only young and has plenty of time to reach his full potential.