Sheffield Wednesday will start their 2021/22 campaign in League One after a demoralising Championship campaign last time out.

Sheffield Wednesday not only have to start next season in the third tier of English football, they have to do it under a shadow. That shadow is a suspended point deduction.

It is a punishment brought about by the club’s inability to pay players on time last season. This happened on multiple occasions. For that, the Owls were given a two-tier suspended penalty.

Should the South Yorkshire club fail again to meet player wages on time by December 31, the full six-point deduction will come into immediate effect. Should a failure to pay players after that date happen, and before June 30, the deduction will be three points.

The Owls, like all other League One sides, are gearing up for an August 7 start to their league campaign. Wednesday’s first game is against Charlton Athletic meaning a trip to the capital.

They have made their first signing of the current summer window with the arrival of released Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran. Adeniran played in today’s pre-season game against Chester City and impressed in a 2-0 victory.

Despite Adeniran’s arrival and subsequent good display, journalist Dom Howson writes that there are still issues affecting the Owls. Writing for Yorkshire Live, Howson sets out these issues.

Writing that the Owls “are still working under some restrictions,” Howson expands by commenting how this is affecting transfer strategy.

Howson adds that Wednesday are focusing their efforts on free agents and the loan market as they look to bolster their squad. He says that “it remains unclear” whether there is cash to spend on transfer fees.

Howson goes on to mention that one of the reasons for this is that thinking is that “player wages’ must be at a sensible level.”

It promises to be a long season ahead for Sheffield Wednesday. It will be even longer if the Owls transfer strategy over the summer is affected.