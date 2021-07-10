Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough after leaving Luton Town.

Luton Town made efforts to tie the midfield star down to a new deal this summer.

However, despite Nathan Jones and co’s attempts, Mpanzu has not yet penned a new deal. As a result, the 27-year-old is now a free agent, leaving him free to hunt for a new club on a free transfer.

A host of sides were linked with Mpanzu earlier this year and now, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough have both been said keen.

As per a report from Football Insider, the Championship pair are both interested in securing a deal for the former West Ham youngster.

The report states that Boro are in pole position in the battle for his signature. However, with Tony Mowbray hunting a defensive midfielder, Rovers will look to battle their Championship rivals for Mpanzu’s signature.

Neil Warnock’s side have been consistently linked with the ex-Luton star, so it will be interesting to see if they can secure a deal.

The free agent would be an impressive signing for any Championship side this summer, especially considering he’s available on a free transfer.

Featuring in a range of roles in midfield, Mpanzu starred in his seven-and-a-half years at Kenilworth Road.

Across all competitions, the DR Congo international played 295 times across all competitions for Luton Town. In the process, he chipped in with 19 goals and provided 31 assists.