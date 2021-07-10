Sheffield Wednesday pretty much sank without a trace in last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign. Relegation was confirmed on the last day.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have already seen another brush with the EFL result in a suspended points penalty that will hang over them until December, and then June next year.

The Owls also looked to trim the wage bill and a number of players were let go at the end of their contracts. That left the South Yorkshire outfit needing to restructure ahead of their League One campaign.

That restructuring has started with the announcement of the capture of ex-Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran. Adeniran was a mainstay of the Toffeemen’s Under-23s side.

During his time in the Goodison set-up, Adeniran made 56 appearances for Everton’s Under-23s, scoring three goals and adding three assists.

The youngster also spent time out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship last season. He made 22 appearances for the Chairboys during his spell at the club, adding one assist.

Sheffield Wednesday’s website confirmed his capture, adding that he’d joined up with them earlier this week. Obviously impressing whilst working out with them, the Owls have moved quickly to snap him up.

Even more quickly, Adeniran starts this afternoon’s game against National League North side Chester. It is Wednesday’s second pre-season game of a planned seven fixtures.

Sheffield Wednesday kick off their League One campaign with a trip to London to face Charlton Athletic on August 7. However, before that they have a Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town on August 1.