Bristol Rovers have completed the signing of Barnsley winger Luke Thomas, bringing him in on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The Gas confirmed Thomas’ arrival on Saturday afternoon as Joey Barton continues his summer recruitment drive.

Barton is looking to freshen up the Bristol Rovers squad this summer after their relegation to League Two, with Barnsley winger Thomas the latest arrival.

The 22-year-old winger is the 10th signing in a busy summer as the Memorial Stadium. He follows Paul Coutts, Nick Anderton, Sam Finley, Harvey Saunders, Mark Hughes, Aaron Collins, Trevor Clarke, Sion Spence (loan) and Connor Taylor (loan) through the door.

Bristol Rovers had to battle a number of sides for his signature.

League One pair Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers were both also keen on signing Thomas on loan ahead of the new season.

Rovers boss Barton, who admitted that he has been an admirer of the former Derby County youngster for some time, will be hoping the attacker can help fire the Gas in their efforts to return to League One.

Thomas has a good amount of EFL experience despite his age, making a combined 108 appearances in the Championship and League One.

After breaking through Derby’s youth academy, the Soudley-born ace enjoyed a successful stint on loan with Coventry City. He netted five goals and provided five assists in 44 outings for the Sky Blues.

He then left the Rams to join Barnsley in 2019. Since joining the Tykes, Thomas has played 64 times, netting two goals and providing eight assists.