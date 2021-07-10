England coach Chris Powell has sent a message to Charlton Athletic fans on Twitter (see tweet below).

The former Addicks boss has thanked their fans for their support so far in the Euros.

Powell is part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff for the tournament alongside Steve Holland and Graeme Jones.

He has said: “To everyone at the Charlton family, thanks for your support. Incidentally there is a Charlton flag at every Wembley game so far so whoever you are thanks a lot. I know you’re with us, give us everything you can on Sunday.”

Read: Charlton Athletic want to reduce average age of their squad

England take on Italy tomorrow night at Wembley in the final of the Euros.

Powell was given the call-up by his former teammate Southgate having assisted Ryan Mason at Tottenham Hotspur last season.

He had two spells as a player at Charlton before becoming their manager in 2011.

The 51-year-old guided the Addicks to promotion to the Championship during his time at the helm.

Read: Charlton Athletic plan for the Celtic game today revealed

He has since also managed Huddersfield Town and Southend United, as well as coaching roles at Derby County and ADO Den Haag.

Powell has been a key part of what has been a landmark run in the Euros for England and could make history if the Three Lions see off Roberto Mancini’s Italian side tomorrow evening.