Kazenga LuaLua has joined Gençlerbirliği after leaving Luton Town, as announced by their Twitter account (see tweet below).

✍️ Yeni transferlerimiz Kazenga LuaLua ve Aaron Tshibola için imza töreni düzenlendi. 🔗 https://t.co/yWlSCfpa4L pic.twitter.com/pGW6s8ANDR — Gençlerbirliği SK (@kirmizikara) July 10, 2021

The winger has made the move to the Turkish second tier side alongside ex-Reading and Aston Villa man Aaron Tshibola.

LuaLua, who is 30-years-old, was released by Luton at the end of last season.

He spent the past three years with the Hatters and scored eight goals in 87 games for them altogether.

The winger started out at Newcastle United and went on to play 15 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as have loan spells away from the North-East at Doncaster Rovers and Brighton and Hove Albion. The latter made his move there permanent in 2011.

He spent seven years with the Seagulls and played 183 games. He then spent time out on loan at QPR before joining Sunderland permanently in January 2018.

LuaLua’s spell at the Stadium of Light lasted six months and he was released after their relegation to the third tier. He subsequently joined Luton and has been a useful player for them ever since.

Gençlerbirliği is his home now and they were relegated from the Turkish top flight last season so will be looking for an immediate promotion.

LuaLua has become teammates with ex-Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt and former Fulham attacker Floyd Ayite.