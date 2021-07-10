AFC Bournemouth have received and rejected a bid from Villareal CF for star winger Arnaut Danjuma, it has been reported.

#afcb have rejected a €15 million offer from Villarreal CF for Arnaut Danjuma. Danjuma scored 17 Championship goals last season. Latest with @MichaelBridge_ — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) July 10, 2021

The Dutch forward has been heavily linked with a move away from AFC Bournemouth in recent months.

Premier League sides Southampton, West Ham and Leicester City have all been credited with interest in Danjuma ahead of the new season.

Now, the 24-year-old has been the subject of a rejected bid from La Liga side Villareal CF, who have reportedly failed with a £13m bid for the player.

Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam reported on Saturday that the Cherries have rejected the Europa League winners’ move for Danjuma.

Danjuma looks set to be on the move this summer, with the player previously hinting at his desire to depart. The Nigerian-born star stated earlier this summer that he feels he has “outgrown” the Championship.

The attacker enjoyed a successful campaign on an individual level last season.

Across all competitions, Danjuma managed 17 goals for Bournemouth during the 2020/21 campaign. He also managed to chip in with eight assists, appearing 37 times over the course of the season.

With interest increasing, it will be interesting to see if anyone can tempt AFC Bournemouth into selling Danjuma this summer.

A move away would bring an end to the winger’s time at Dean Court after two years. Since joining from Club Brugge in August 2019, Danjuma has played for the club 52 times, with all his goals and assists coming in the 20/21 season.