Championship duo Barnsley and Luton Town are both interested in signing former Sunderland defender Callum McFadzean this summer.

The Black Cats opted against extending the left-back’s stay at the Stadium of Light earlier this summer.

Sunderland’s decision has opened the door for McFadzean to hunt for a new club as a free agent, with Championship sides now showing an interest in the 27-year-old’s situation.

Second-tier duo Barnsley and Luton Town are now eyeing a deal for the defender, it has been claimed.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 12:31, 10.07.21) has stated McFadzean is in talks with both the Tykes and the Hatters this summer.

The former Scotland U21 international is available for nothing and discussions over a free transfer move are now taking place. With the Championship pair both eyeing a deal, it will be interesting to see if they can reach an agreement ahead of the new season.

McFadzean only joined Sunderland in October of last year, linking up with the club after his Plymouth Argyle release.

Across all competitions, the free agent defender played 33 times for the Black Cats last season. In the process, he chipped in with one goal, also laying on three assists.

The Waterthorpe-born defender is yet to test himself in the Championship, so it would be interesting to see how he’d fare if a move was to go through.

Over the course of his career so far, McFadzean has spent time on the books with Sheffield United, Kilmarnock, Bury and more.