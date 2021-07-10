Stoke City have made a move for young defender Harris O’Connor, the Daily Record has claimed (Transfer News Live, 10:41, 10.07.21).

The Potters are looking to add some more new recruits this summer as Michael O’Neill prepares his side for the new season.

So far, Stoke City have brought in three news players. Ben Wilmot, Jack Bonham and Mario Vrancic have all joined the Championship side this summer, and it seems they’re not stopping there.

Reports from Scotland have now emerged claiming Stoke are looking to recruit youngster Harris O’Connor.

As per the Daily Record, the club made a move for free agent defender Harris O’Connor.

The 19-year-old defender is available for nothing this summer after Scottish Premiership champions Rangers opted against renewing his deal at Ibrox this summer.

O’Connor is now training with the Potters, where he is being assessed ahead of a potential deal.

However, Stoke may have a battle on their hands if they want to secure a deal for the former Rangers man this summer. Premier League new boys Watford are also keeping tabs on O’Connor’s situation, while League One outfit Sunderland are also monitoring his situation.

O’Connor will now be looking to make an impression in training with Stoke in an effort to earn a deal.

The former Scotland U17 international, who can play at centre-back and left-back, got a taste of senior football last season. He featured 12 times for Brechin City during a loan stint away from Rangers.