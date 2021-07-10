Swindon Town have taken Rob Strachan on trial following his exit from Millwall, as per Swindon Advertiser Reporter Jonny Leighfield on Twitter (see tweet below).

I do not. I was told the left back was Rob Strachan (ex Millwal) but I have no idea on the other two. The keeper looked solid, not convinced on the striker though. — Jonny Leighfield (@JonnyLeighfield) July 9, 2021

Swindon Town played him in a friendly against non-league Melksham Town last night.

The Robins drew 0-0 and also had a couple of other trialists playing as well.

Strachan, who is 20-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Millwall at the end of last season.

The left-back will be hoping to impress Swindon and earn a deal.

They are gearing up for life back in League Two and are in need of some signings.

Strachan rose up through the academy at Millwall and was a regular for the London club at all youth levels.

The defender never made a senior appearance for the Lions but did spent time on loan last season at Welling.

Gary Rowett’s side made the tough decision to part company with him when his contract expired this summer and it will be interesting to see if Swindon bring him in.

Thoughts

Swindon need players and Strachan would give them more options and depth to their defensive department.

The youngster lacks experience in the Football League but there is no reason why he couldn’t be a decent long-term options for the Robins.

They could take another look at him on Tuesday against Hungerford Town.