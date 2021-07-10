QPR made the decision to release Charlie Rowan last summer and he has since had to drop into non-league.

The former EFL defender spent last season with Ebbsfleet United and has now switched to Oxford City, as announced by their official club website.

Rowan, who is 23-years-old, will be staying in the National League South for the next campaign.

Rewind to this time last year and the centre-back spent the summer as a free agent before Ebbsfleet decided to sign him in late September.

He is now looking forward to a new challenge at Oxford City: “I’m delighted to sign, the manager has said some really good things about the club and I’m just excited to try and help the club get promoted.

“Promotion is the aim and looking at how well the club did last season I’ll be looking to help the team push on from that and make it tough for teams to beat us. I’m really excited to get going and show the fans what I can do.”

Rowan started his career at Watford and rose up through the youth ranks at Vicarage Road. He was a regular for the Hornets at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Hertfordshire side.

He spent time on loan at League One side Accrington Stanley in 2018 before being released by Watford.

He was subsequently handed a deal by QPR and linked up with their Under-23’s set-up. He didn’t play for the R’s first-team in the season before last under Mark Warburton but did have a brief spell on loan in the National League at Barnet.

Rowan played three times for the Bees before parting company with the Hoops last year.

He has now signed for Oxford City and is aiming for promotion next term.