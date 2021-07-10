Hull City are unlikely to move for in-demand St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann after being handed a transfer embargo.

Hull City can no longer pay transfer fees for players and have to stick to loans and free agents.

The Tigers have been linked with a move for McCann, along with Swansea City and Stoke City, as per The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21, pg. 61).

Sunderland have also joined the race for his signature recently, as reported by The Courier.

The door is now open for the above trio to swoop in with Hull unable to fork out money to bring him to the MKM Stadium.

McCann, who is 21-years-old, is attracting plenty of interest from below the border and St Johnstone will face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

He played a key role in Callum Davidson’s side winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season.

The Northern Ireland international has spent his whole career to date on the books of the Saints and has made a total of 84 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, chipping in with eight goals.

Thoughts

Stoke and Swansea stand the best chance of getting him in my opinion as he is more likely to want to play in the Championship which makes it harder for Sunderland.

Hull will need to shift their focus on to other targets who are free agents or loan players. It still appears the Tigers want another central midfielder.