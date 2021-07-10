Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were sides who both struggled in last season’s Sky Bet Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday fans, like their Derby counterparts, had to sit back and watch from the sidelines as their teams slid to a relegation battle.

It was somewhat poetic that the Owls and the Rams faced off in a final-day battle that would determine Championship survival. It was Derby County who stayed up after an entertaining 3-3 draw.

However, it wasn’t just on the pitch where fortunes were poor for both outfits. Off the pitch, in the corridors of power, both Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were in turmoil last season.

Derby County fans had to endure two protracted takeover sagas that promised much and delivered nothing. Both the Derventio Holdings and Erik Alonso ‘deals’ never materialised. There was also the successful EFL appeal about how the Rams valued the declining contracts of their players.

Sheffield Wednesday had their own problems. They’d started the season with a point deduction and it muddled on from there. What was more worrying was that Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri failed to pay the players as the season drew to a close.

Derby County were also guilty of not paying their players as the season end approached. That led to the EFL hitting both sides with a suspended point penalty which compels them not to miss paying players by certain dates.

However, two single-word comments (below) from Sun reporter Alan Nixon perfectly sum up the precarious position both Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County find themselves in:

Nixon’s comments highlight precarious position perfectly

Sun man Nixon has pretty much nailed the whole precarious situation facing both Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County. With no fuss, he lays it out bare.

Should either club fail to pay their players then the suspended points penalty will become active immediately. The EFL’s decision does have some provisos linked to it.

For example, it does say that Derby’s three-point penalty will become immediately activated if they have an instance whereby they fail to pay their players before 30 June 2022.

For Sheffield Wednesday, it is a two-tier suspended deduction that they must navigate. If the Owls pay their players on time up to 31 December 2021, the suspended punishment will be halved to just three points.

Whichever way that you look at it, both Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County are walking a bit of a tightrope next season.