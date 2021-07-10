Lincoln City ‘still want’ West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Still want the young keeper at West Brom on loan … https://t.co/4wEpZxA9xV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 9, 2021

Lincoln City have been linked with the young ‘keeper for a while now and are still in pursuit of his signature.

Griffiths, who is 19-years-old, is expected to be loaned out by the Baggies to get more first-team experience under his belt and hasn’t been short of potential suitors.

Nixon has previously said Portsmouth are keen, whilst Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with an interest, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Griffiths has risen up through the youth ranks at West Brom but is yet to play for their senior side.

He gained his first taste of first-team football out on loan at Cheltenham Town and caught the eye playing for the Robins.

The ex-England youth international played a key role in their promotion from League Two under Michael Duff.

He may now be heading out the exit door again and fits the bill for Lincoln.

The Imps are looking to bounce back from their Play-Off disappointment from last season with promotion to the Championship next term.

They had Alex Palmer on loan from West Brom and are poised to use their links with the Midlands club again to try and lure Griffiths to Sincil Bank.

Thoughts

There seems to be no reason why this isn’t a deal that should happen.

Griffiths is a highly-rated stopper and a loan move to League One is the next natural progression of his career.