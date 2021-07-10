Departed West Brom youngster Tom Solanke is on trial with League Two side Port Vale, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Solanke, 20, was let go by West Brom after the conclusion of their 2020/21 season, which resulted in relegation from the Premier League.

Now though, a source has exclusively revealed to The72 that the Englishman is currently on trial with Port Vale who finished in 13th-place of the League two table last season.

A defensive midfielder, Solanke is a versatile name and able to fill in across the defensive line too, as well as being a commanding and athletic midfielder.

Darrell Clarke’s side have made waves in the transfer market so far this summer, bringing in a clutch of players on free transfers including the likes of Mal Benning, James Wilson and Jamie Proctor to name a few.

Now though, they could be about to further bolster their ranks with the exciting free capture of Solanke.